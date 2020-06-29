1549 E CATAMARAN Drive

Amenities

Spectacular 4 bedroom waterfront home in the much sought after community of Val Vista Lakes*This beautiful home is fully updated and has hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen, large island with seating, granite counter tops, all built-in appliances and pantry*Artificial grass, new windows and new air conditioners. Fireplace in family room*Luxury master suite boasts a huge walk in closet, double sink vanity, separate shower and air tub*3 car garage/1 is RV garage*Large yard with covered patio, a free standing ramada, and boat dock*The Community includes 3 lakes, a swimming lagoon, junior Olympic pool & Jacuzzi*The clubhouse includes cardio room, weight room, indoor racquetball, banquet facilities, 8 tennis courts, plus pickle ball, & walking paths, *Val Vista Lakes is truly resort living