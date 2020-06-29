All apartments in Gilbert
1549 E CATAMARAN Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

1549 E CATAMARAN Drive

1549 East Catamaran Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1549 East Catamaran Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
Spectacular 4 bedroom waterfront home in the much sought after community of Val Vista Lakes*This beautiful home is fully updated and has hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen, large island with seating, granite counter tops, all built-in appliances and pantry*Artificial grass, new windows and new air conditioners. Fireplace in family room*Luxury master suite boasts a huge walk in closet, double sink vanity, separate shower and air tub*3 car garage/1 is RV garage*Large yard with covered patio, a free standing ramada, and boat dock*The Community includes 3 lakes, a swimming lagoon, junior Olympic pool & Jacuzzi*The clubhouse includes cardio room, weight room, indoor racquetball, banquet facilities, 8 tennis courts, plus pickle ball, & walking paths, *Val Vista Lakes is truly resort living

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1549 E CATAMARAN Drive have any available units?
1549 E CATAMARAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1549 E CATAMARAN Drive have?
Some of 1549 E CATAMARAN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1549 E CATAMARAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1549 E CATAMARAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 E CATAMARAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1549 E CATAMARAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1549 E CATAMARAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1549 E CATAMARAN Drive offers parking.
Does 1549 E CATAMARAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1549 E CATAMARAN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 E CATAMARAN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1549 E CATAMARAN Drive has a pool.
Does 1549 E CATAMARAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1549 E CATAMARAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 E CATAMARAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1549 E CATAMARAN Drive has units with dishwashers.

