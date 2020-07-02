1530 E BEACON Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful REMODELD single story home located in the amazing Val Vista Lakes! Great open common areas with gorgeous bay window, vaulted ceilings, 3 bed, 2 bath, neutral paint, and 12x24'' new tile flooring throughout. The awesome kitchen has new granite countertops which compliments the very popular white cabinets. Charming master suite offers full bath with dual sinks, separate tub, step-in shower, and walk-in closet. Fantastic backyard with lush green grass, planters and built-in BBQ is perfect for entertaining. Close location to the US 60 freeway, schools, shopping and ever-popular Val Vista Lakes Community Center. complete with Pool, Tennis, Workout, Facility, Racquetball, etc.