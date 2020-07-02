All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1530 E BEACON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1530 E BEACON Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:04 PM

1530 E BEACON Drive

1530 East Beacon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Val Vista Lakes
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1530 East Beacon Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful REMODELD single story home located in the amazing Val Vista Lakes! Great open common areas with gorgeous bay window, vaulted ceilings, 3 bed, 2 bath, neutral paint, and 12x24'' new tile flooring throughout. The awesome kitchen has new granite countertops which compliments the very popular white cabinets. Charming master suite offers full bath with dual sinks, separate tub, step-in shower, and walk-in closet. Fantastic backyard with lush green grass, planters and built-in BBQ is perfect for entertaining. Close location to the US 60 freeway, schools, shopping and ever-popular Val Vista Lakes Community Center. complete with Pool, Tennis, Workout, Facility, Racquetball, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 E BEACON Drive have any available units?
1530 E BEACON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 E BEACON Drive have?
Some of 1530 E BEACON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 E BEACON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1530 E BEACON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 E BEACON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1530 E BEACON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1530 E BEACON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1530 E BEACON Drive offers parking.
Does 1530 E BEACON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 E BEACON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 E BEACON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1530 E BEACON Drive has a pool.
Does 1530 E BEACON Drive have accessible units?
No, 1530 E BEACON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 E BEACON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1530 E BEACON Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College