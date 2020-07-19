All apartments in Gilbert
1506 E SUNRISE Way
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

1506 E SUNRISE Way

1506 East Sunrise Way · No Longer Available
Location

1506 East Sunrise Way, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully upgraded home on the Western Skies Golf Course. Four bedroom two bath with formal living and dining rooms. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and master bath has double sinks and a brand new tiled shower and separate bathtub! Kitchen with granite counters, island and stainless steel appliances opens to the family room with french doors leading out to the back yard. The beautiful back yard includes a pebble tec pool and spa that can be heated and covered patio. Laundry room has lot of cabinets. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Great neighborhood and beautiful home!Monthly pool service is included!Additional $85.00 per month if you opt to include landscaping service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 E SUNRISE Way have any available units?
1506 E SUNRISE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 E SUNRISE Way have?
Some of 1506 E SUNRISE Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 E SUNRISE Way currently offering any rent specials?
1506 E SUNRISE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 E SUNRISE Way pet-friendly?
No, 1506 E SUNRISE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1506 E SUNRISE Way offer parking?
Yes, 1506 E SUNRISE Way offers parking.
Does 1506 E SUNRISE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 E SUNRISE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 E SUNRISE Way have a pool?
Yes, 1506 E SUNRISE Way has a pool.
Does 1506 E SUNRISE Way have accessible units?
No, 1506 E SUNRISE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 E SUNRISE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 E SUNRISE Way has units with dishwashers.
