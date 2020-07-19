1506 E SUNRISE Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully upgraded home on the Western Skies Golf Course. Four bedroom two bath with formal living and dining rooms. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and master bath has double sinks and a brand new tiled shower and separate bathtub! Kitchen with granite counters, island and stainless steel appliances opens to the family room with french doors leading out to the back yard. The beautiful back yard includes a pebble tec pool and spa that can be heated and covered patio. Laundry room has lot of cabinets. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Great neighborhood and beautiful home!Monthly pool service is included!Additional $85.00 per month if you opt to include landscaping service.