Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:29 AM

1434 E Clark Dr

1434 East Clark Drive · (480) 695-3998
Location

1434 East Clark Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Vista Del Oro North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1888 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL - LOADED WITH UPGRADES AND MOVE IN READY! You will love this floor plan! Remodeled kitchen features granite countertops, a large kitchen island, new stainless steel appliances, gas range, white cabinets, stone back splash. Bathrooms are remodeled and feature quartz vanity tops, brushed nickel fixtures and hardware, framed mirrors and new tile. Whole house has been painted in a neutral two tone paint. Vaulted ceilings. Ceiling fans. 2 inch blinds on every window. The backyard is fully landscaped and features a covered patio with a flagstone extension, gas stub AND it backs to a lush greenbelt/picnic area! THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!Owner will allow only one dog under 20 lbs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 E Clark Dr have any available units?
1434 E Clark Dr has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1434 E Clark Dr have?
Some of 1434 E Clark Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 E Clark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1434 E Clark Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 E Clark Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1434 E Clark Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1434 E Clark Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1434 E Clark Dr does offer parking.
Does 1434 E Clark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1434 E Clark Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 E Clark Dr have a pool?
No, 1434 E Clark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1434 E Clark Dr have accessible units?
No, 1434 E Clark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 E Clark Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1434 E Clark Dr has units with dishwashers.
