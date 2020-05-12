1434 E Clark Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

BEAUTIFUL - LOADED WITH UPGRADES AND MOVE IN READY! You will love this floor plan! Remodeled kitchen features granite countertops, a large kitchen island, new stainless steel appliances, gas range, white cabinets, stone back splash. Bathrooms are remodeled and feature quartz vanity tops, brushed nickel fixtures and hardware, framed mirrors and new tile. Whole house has been painted in a neutral two tone paint. Vaulted ceilings. Ceiling fans. 2 inch blinds on every window. The backyard is fully landscaped and features a covered patio with a flagstone extension, gas stub AND it backs to a lush greenbelt/picnic area! THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!Owner will allow only one dog under 20 lbs