1426 W Key Largo Ct.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

***YOUR OWN PRIVATE RESORT****Spectacular Lake Front Property. On 1 1/2 lots. Backyard OASIS....4 bedroom 3 bath home has upgraded elegance you have to see to appreciate. Spacious bedrooms, 3 upstairs & 1 downstairs. Full bath downstairs. Marble floors and special touches through out the house. Formal Living room, Separate Dining area, Eat in Kitchen, Family room with wet bar. Located in the Oasis Lake Community close to everything; Shopping, Freeways, Excellent Gilbert Schools, Restaurants & Entertainment. Backyard pool & Hot tub with separate fenced Grass / Parklike area. Realtor and / or Renter to verify all information is correct. If Pet is accepted there will be pet rent of $25.00 per month per pet.

Spectacular Lake Front Property. On 1 1/2 lots. Backyard OASIS....4 bedroom 3 bath home has upgraded elegance you have to see to appreciate. Spacious bedrooms, 3 upstairs & 1 downstairs. Full bath downstairs. Marble floors and special touches through out the house. Formal Living room, Separate Dining area, Eat in Kitchen, Family room with wet bar. Located in the Oasis Lake Community close to everything; Shopping, Freeways, Excellent Gilbert Schools, Restaurants & Entertainment. Backyard pool & Hot tub with separate fenced Grass / Parklike area. Realtor and / or Renter to verify all information is correct. If Pet is accepted there will be pet rent of $25.00 per month per pet.