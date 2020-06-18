All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1426 W Key Largo Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1426 W Key Largo Ct.
Last updated December 10 2019 at 11:37 PM

1426 W Key Largo Ct.

1426 West Key Largo Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
The Islands
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1426 West Key Largo Court, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
***YOUR OWN PRIVATE RESORT****Spectacular Lake Front Property. On 1 1/2 lots. Backyard OASIS....4 bedroom 3 bath home has upgraded elegance you have to see to appreciate. Spacious bedrooms, 3 upstairs & 1 downstairs. Full bath downstairs. Marble floors and special touches through out the house. Formal Living room, Separate Dining area, Eat in Kitchen, Family room with wet bar. Located in the Oasis Lake Community close to everything; Shopping, Freeways, Excellent Gilbert Schools, Restaurants & Entertainment. Backyard pool & Hot tub with separate fenced Grass / Parklike area. Realtor and / or Renter to verify all information is correct. If Pet is accepted there will be pet rent of $25.00 per month per pet.
Spectacular Lake Front Property. On 1 1/2 lots. Backyard OASIS....4 bedroom 3 bath home has upgraded elegance you have to see to appreciate. Spacious bedrooms, 3 upstairs & 1 downstairs. Full bath downstairs. Marble floors and special touches through out the house. Formal Living room, Separate Dining area, Eat in Kitchen, Family room with wet bar. Located in the Oasis Lake Community close to everything; Shopping, Freeways, Excellent Gilbert Schools, Restaurants & Entertainment. Backyard pool & Hot tub with separate fenced Grass / Parklike area. Realtor and / or Renter to verify all information is correct. If Pet is accepted there will be pet rent of $25.00 per month per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 W Key Largo Ct. have any available units?
1426 W Key Largo Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 W Key Largo Ct. have?
Some of 1426 W Key Largo Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 W Key Largo Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1426 W Key Largo Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 W Key Largo Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1426 W Key Largo Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1426 W Key Largo Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1426 W Key Largo Ct. offers parking.
Does 1426 W Key Largo Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 W Key Largo Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 W Key Largo Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 1426 W Key Largo Ct. has a pool.
Does 1426 W Key Largo Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1426 W Key Largo Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 W Key Largo Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1426 W Key Largo Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College