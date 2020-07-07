All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:48 AM

1408 East Lowell Avenue

1408 E Lowell Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1408 E Lowell Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
refrigerator
Gorgeous, well-maintained and move-in ready! Refrigerator will be provided if needed. Located in the popular Spectrum at Val Vista community, walking to elementary school and community park! Open concept and split floor plan. The remodeled luxury kitchen (2019) with granite counters, tiled back splash and over-sized breakfast bar. The relaxing outdoor space has an extended covered patio, ample pergola, paver patio areas and synthetic grass for easy maintenance.

Requirement: verifiable income above $6000/month, no felony history, no eviction history, NO cat, prefer no dog. Application fee $40 per adult. $1995 security deposit, $350 cleaning deposit, 1.5% rental tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 East Lowell Avenue have any available units?
1408 East Lowell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 East Lowell Avenue have?
Some of 1408 East Lowell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 East Lowell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1408 East Lowell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 East Lowell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1408 East Lowell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1408 East Lowell Avenue offer parking?
No, 1408 East Lowell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1408 East Lowell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 East Lowell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 East Lowell Avenue have a pool?
No, 1408 East Lowell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1408 East Lowell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1408 East Lowell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 East Lowell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 East Lowell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

