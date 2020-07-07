1408 East Lowell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous, well-maintained and move-in ready! Refrigerator will be provided if needed. Located in the popular Spectrum at Val Vista community, walking to elementary school and community park! Open concept and split floor plan. The remodeled luxury kitchen (2019) with granite counters, tiled back splash and over-sized breakfast bar. The relaxing outdoor space has an extended covered patio, ample pergola, paver patio areas and synthetic grass for easy maintenance.



Requirement: verifiable income above $6000/month, no felony history, no eviction history, NO cat, prefer no dog. Application fee $40 per adult. $1995 security deposit, $350 cleaning deposit, 1.5% rental tax.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.