Gilbert, AZ
1406 W LAKE MIRAGE Court
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:54 AM

1406 W LAKE MIRAGE Court

1406 West Lake Mirage Court · No Longer Available
Location

1406 West Lake Mirage Court, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home is nestled in the Lake Mirage Community of the Islands and is located on a cul de sac lot.This home has gorgeous views of the lake. Some of the features of this home are neutral paint and ceiling fans throughout, carpet and tile flooring in all the right spots! Family room features a two-way gas fireplace to enjoy. Eat-in Kitchen has a large island with all new stainless steel appliances. All the bedrooms are upstairs, master bedroom has a balcony with views of the lake. Property Available 4/15/2020Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1525/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) small pets only/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 W LAKE MIRAGE Court have any available units?
1406 W LAKE MIRAGE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 W LAKE MIRAGE Court have?
Some of 1406 W LAKE MIRAGE Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 W LAKE MIRAGE Court currently offering any rent specials?
1406 W LAKE MIRAGE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 W LAKE MIRAGE Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 W LAKE MIRAGE Court is pet friendly.
Does 1406 W LAKE MIRAGE Court offer parking?
No, 1406 W LAKE MIRAGE Court does not offer parking.
Does 1406 W LAKE MIRAGE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 W LAKE MIRAGE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 W LAKE MIRAGE Court have a pool?
No, 1406 W LAKE MIRAGE Court does not have a pool.
Does 1406 W LAKE MIRAGE Court have accessible units?
No, 1406 W LAKE MIRAGE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 W LAKE MIRAGE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 W LAKE MIRAGE Court has units with dishwashers.

