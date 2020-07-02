1406 W LAKE MIRAGE Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful home is nestled in the Lake Mirage Community of the Islands and is located on a cul de sac lot.This home has gorgeous views of the lake. Some of the features of this home are neutral paint and ceiling fans throughout, carpet and tile flooring in all the right spots! Family room features a two-way gas fireplace to enjoy. Eat-in Kitchen has a large island with all new stainless steel appliances. All the bedrooms are upstairs, master bedroom has a balcony with views of the lake. Property Available 4/15/2020Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1525/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) small pets only/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin