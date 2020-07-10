All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
1345 E LOVEBIRD Court
1345 E LOVEBIRD Court

1345 East Lovebird Court
Location

1345 East Lovebird Court, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Estates At The Spectrum

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, 3 Car garage. Epoxy floor, Freshly painted inside/out and marble counter with a beautiful office with a large desk for your at home business, high ceiling and very bright, property at the spectrum estate on a Cul-De-Sac lot, has a formal dinning area and eat in the Kitchen at the center island with a breakfast Bar. Master bedroom has extra area for a privacy for him and her. double sink plus bonus room downstairs that comes with a large walk in closet. Laundry room, private pool comes with a pebble Tec finish and fenced for your Children's safety with a nice BBQ area, RV gate, security doors,. move in ready. vacant on ARMLS Lock box.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 E LOVEBIRD Court have any available units?
1345 E LOVEBIRD Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1345 E LOVEBIRD Court have?
Some of 1345 E LOVEBIRD Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 E LOVEBIRD Court currently offering any rent specials?
1345 E LOVEBIRD Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 E LOVEBIRD Court pet-friendly?
No, 1345 E LOVEBIRD Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1345 E LOVEBIRD Court offer parking?
Yes, 1345 E LOVEBIRD Court offers parking.
Does 1345 E LOVEBIRD Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1345 E LOVEBIRD Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 E LOVEBIRD Court have a pool?
Yes, 1345 E LOVEBIRD Court has a pool.
Does 1345 E LOVEBIRD Court have accessible units?
No, 1345 E LOVEBIRD Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 E LOVEBIRD Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1345 E LOVEBIRD Court has units with dishwashers.

