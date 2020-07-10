1345 E LOVEBIRD Court

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, 3 Car garage. Epoxy floor, Freshly painted inside/out and marble counter with a beautiful office with a large desk for your at home business, high ceiling and very bright, property at the spectrum estate on a Cul-De-Sac lot, has a formal dinning area and eat in the Kitchen at the center island with a breakfast Bar. Master bedroom has extra area for a privacy for him and her. double sink plus bonus room downstairs that comes with a large walk in closet. Laundry room, private pool comes with a pebble Tec finish and fenced for your Children's safety with a nice BBQ area, RV gate, security doors,. move in ready. vacant on ARMLS Lock box.