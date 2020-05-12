Rent Calculator
Gilbert, AZ
1321 N JAMAICA Way
1321 N JAMAICA Way
1321 North Jamaica Way
No Longer Available
Location
1321 North Jamaica Way, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1321 N JAMAICA Way have any available units?
1321 N JAMAICA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1321 N JAMAICA Way have?
Some of 1321 N JAMAICA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1321 N JAMAICA Way currently offering any rent specials?
1321 N JAMAICA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 N JAMAICA Way pet-friendly?
No, 1321 N JAMAICA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 1321 N JAMAICA Way offer parking?
Yes, 1321 N JAMAICA Way offers parking.
Does 1321 N JAMAICA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 N JAMAICA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 N JAMAICA Way have a pool?
No, 1321 N JAMAICA Way does not have a pool.
Does 1321 N JAMAICA Way have accessible units?
No, 1321 N JAMAICA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 N JAMAICA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 N JAMAICA Way has units with dishwashers.
