1319 S Sabino Drive

Uncommonly clean, 3 bed, 3 bath home, kept up beautifully & move in ready! Built by Trend Homes, this home features well thought out floorplan w/ 1 downstairs master, main floor w/ open living / kitchen great room w/ another bedroom & huge third floor master suite with private bath & walk in closet with built ins. Home offers comfortable living w/ low maintenance and lots of upgrades- wood floors, detailed finish, granite countertops in the kitchen. Washer & Dryer included! Lush community is loaded w/ amenities like beautifully landscaped, greenbelt areas, heated pools, basketball courts, ramadas & playgrounds. Conveniently located next to biking & walking trails right to shopping & dining. Quick 202 & 60 access and minutes to PHX-Mesa gateway Airport & ASU Polytechnic.