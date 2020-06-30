All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 AM

1319 S Sabino Drive

1319 South Sabino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1319 South Sabino Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Uncommonly clean, 3 bed, 3 bath home, kept up beautifully & move in ready! Built by Trend Homes, this home features well thought out floorplan w/ 1 downstairs master, main floor w/ open living / kitchen great room w/ another bedroom & huge third floor master suite with private bath & walk in closet with built ins. Home offers comfortable living w/ low maintenance and lots of upgrades- wood floors, detailed finish, granite countertops in the kitchen. Washer & Dryer included! Lush community is loaded w/ amenities like beautifully landscaped, greenbelt areas, heated pools, basketball courts, ramadas & playgrounds. Conveniently located next to biking & walking trails right to shopping & dining. Quick 202 & 60 access and minutes to PHX-Mesa gateway Airport & ASU Polytechnic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 S Sabino Drive have any available units?
1319 S Sabino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 S Sabino Drive have?
Some of 1319 S Sabino Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 S Sabino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1319 S Sabino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 S Sabino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1319 S Sabino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1319 S Sabino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1319 S Sabino Drive offers parking.
Does 1319 S Sabino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1319 S Sabino Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 S Sabino Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1319 S Sabino Drive has a pool.
Does 1319 S Sabino Drive have accessible units?
No, 1319 S Sabino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 S Sabino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 S Sabino Drive has units with dishwashers.

