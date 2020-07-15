1306 W WINDRIFT Way

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath waterfront home in The Islands of Gilbert is one to love. On a quiet street in a gorgeous well established neighborhood, step inside a remodeled dream. The formal dining room and living room with fireplace and room to socialize is just inside the entrance. The home flows through graciously to the remodeled kitchen, with breakfast bar and family room space complete with television for watching all the action. On the lower level there is also a large pantry, bar area, 1/2 bath and laundry room. Every detail of this home has been upgraded with high end finished and Pottery Barn furnishings. The stairs take you to 4 wonderful bedrooms starting with the Master Suite. Large, King Bed, seating, television and a private outdoor patio overlooking the pool and waterway. The ensuite bath has 2 sinks and a gorgeous walk in shower. The walk in closet makes this suite warm and welcoming. Bedroom 2 has a queen bed, television and desk. Bedroom 3 has a queen bed, television and desk. The 4th bedroom doubles as an office, TV room, reading room or for sleeping on the day bed. Home comfortably sleeps 7. Come down for morning coffee and enjoy the backyard oasis. Heated pool, dining for 6, loungers, beach life sitting in your adirondack chairs by the waterway or take a ride in your paddle boat. There is a BBQ for outdoor grilling, hi speed internet and DirecTv. Pool heat fee is $400 per week.



The Islands community.

80 Acres of Lakes (North Lake 25 acres, Mid Lake 18.73 acres, South Lake 30.55 acres)

30 Acres of Grass

Basketball court

Sand Volleyball

Bocce ball court

Playground

Facility rental

Community Dock

Special Events

Full size exercise track (4 laps = 1 mile)

Shaded ramada's with picnic tables and charcoal grills

Catch and release fishing.



