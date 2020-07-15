All apartments in Gilbert
1306 W WINDRIFT Way
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

1306 W WINDRIFT Way

1306 West Windrift Way · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1306 West Windrift Way, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2017 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
FULLY FURNISHED This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath waterfront home in The Islands of Gilbert is one to love. On a quiet street in a gorgeous well established neighborhood, step inside a remodeled dream. The formal dining room and living room with fireplace and room to socialize is just inside the entrance. The home flows through graciously to the remodeled kitchen, with breakfast bar and family room space complete with television for watching all the action. On the lower level there is also a large pantry, bar area, 1/2 bath and laundry room. Every detail of this home has been upgraded with high end finished and Pottery Barn furnishings. The stairs take you to 4 wonderful bedrooms starting with the Master Suite. Large, King Bed, seating, television and a private outdoor patio overlooking the pool and waterway. The ensuite bath has 2 sinks and a gorgeous walk in shower. The walk in closet makes this suite warm and welcoming. Bedroom 2 has a queen bed, television and desk. Bedroom 3 has a queen bed, television and desk. The 4th bedroom doubles as an office, TV room, reading room or for sleeping on the day bed. Home comfortably sleeps 7. Come down for morning coffee and enjoy the backyard oasis. Heated pool, dining for 6, loungers, beach life sitting in your adirondack chairs by the waterway or take a ride in your paddle boat. There is a BBQ for outdoor grilling, hi speed internet and DirecTv. Pool heat fee is $400 per week.

The Islands community.
80 Acres of Lakes (North Lake 25 acres, Mid Lake 18.73 acres, South Lake 30.55 acres)
30 Acres of Grass
Basketball court
Sand Volleyball
Bocce ball court
Playground
Facility rental
Community Dock
Special Events
Full size exercise track (4 laps = 1 mile)
Shaded ramada's with picnic tables and charcoal grills
Catch and release fishing.

BOOK NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 W WINDRIFT Way have any available units?
1306 W WINDRIFT Way has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 W WINDRIFT Way have?
Some of 1306 W WINDRIFT Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 W WINDRIFT Way currently offering any rent specials?
1306 W WINDRIFT Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 W WINDRIFT Way pet-friendly?
No, 1306 W WINDRIFT Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1306 W WINDRIFT Way offer parking?
Yes, 1306 W WINDRIFT Way offers parking.
Does 1306 W WINDRIFT Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 W WINDRIFT Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 W WINDRIFT Way have a pool?
Yes, 1306 W WINDRIFT Way has a pool.
Does 1306 W WINDRIFT Way have accessible units?
No, 1306 W WINDRIFT Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 W WINDRIFT Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 W WINDRIFT Way has units with dishwashers.
