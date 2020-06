Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub

Great location! Move in ready, ground level, end unit condo in the heart of Gilbert! One large bedroom and one bathroom. Close to so many restaurants, shops, and a mile from Downtown Gilbert! Bright spacious kitchen, all tile floors throughout,, walk-in closet in master bedroom and cute outdoor patio with storage closet. Very well maintained community with lush landscaping, grassy areas, bbqs, and a beautiful pool with heated spa. Clubhouse has a fitness center and pool table!