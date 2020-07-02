1281 East Canyon Creek Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom and 3 bath in Gilbert!



Gorgeous and clean 5 bedroom 3 bath home for rent in amazing location! Stunning upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, plenty of cabinetry, and kitchen island/ breakfast bar. Beautiful new wood flooring and new paint throughout! Master bedroom features a built-in desk area, full master bath with dual vanities, separate shower/tub, private toilet room, and a walk-in closet. Backyard features private fenced pebble tec pool with waterfall feature and pool service included!! No neighbors behind, just view of the super clean neighborhood park! Close to great food and entertainment!



Pets: No pets



This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

