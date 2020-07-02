All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:51 PM

1281 East Canyon Creek Drive

1281 East Canyon Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1281 East Canyon Creek Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 5 bedroom and 3 bath in Gilbert!

Gorgeous and clean 5 bedroom 3 bath home for rent in amazing location! Stunning upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, plenty of cabinetry, and kitchen island/ breakfast bar. Beautiful new wood flooring and new paint throughout! Master bedroom features a built-in desk area, full master bath with dual vanities, separate shower/tub, private toilet room, and a walk-in closet. Backyard features private fenced pebble tec pool with waterfall feature and pool service included!! No neighbors behind, just view of the super clean neighborhood park! Close to great food and entertainment!

Pets: No pets

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1281 East Canyon Creek Drive have any available units?
1281 East Canyon Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1281 East Canyon Creek Drive have?
Some of 1281 East Canyon Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1281 East Canyon Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1281 East Canyon Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1281 East Canyon Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1281 East Canyon Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1281 East Canyon Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 1281 East Canyon Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1281 East Canyon Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1281 East Canyon Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1281 East Canyon Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1281 East Canyon Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 1281 East Canyon Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1281 East Canyon Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1281 East Canyon Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1281 East Canyon Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

