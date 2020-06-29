1274 E Kingbird Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry pool putting green bbq/grill

STUNNING HOME! This home is located near Val Vista and Germann, and boasts upgrades galore. Plush neutral color carpet in bedrooms, Incredible Gourmet Kitchen upgraded w/Island, Granite Tops, Raised Panel Cherrywood Honey Color Cabinets, Glass tile back splash, Higher endStainless appliances, DUAL OVENS, gas range, pantry, and Large family room with formal dining. It has a Split Huge Master bedroom with elegant master bath, dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and toilet room. Custom ceiling fanst/o. SPACIOUS LAUNDRY ROOM! Backyard made for entertaining, Gourmet BBQ with counter space, brick patio, and putting green, accented with low maintenance trees and shrubs. Park is a stone’s throw away, close to Award winning schools, GCC,one mile from LOOP202. Close to INTEL, SAN TAN MALL, FASHION SQUARE MALL FOR SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT and FINE DINNING, near the beautiful San Tan Mountains for hiking. YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED! Pets upon approval with $300 non-refundable pet fee + $25 per month. 5%Tax and admin apply $2199 refundable deposit $400 non-refundable fee