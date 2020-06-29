All apartments in Gilbert
1274 E Kingbird Dr.
1274 E Kingbird Dr
Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:07 PM

1274 E Kingbird Dr

1274 East Kingbird Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1274 East Kingbird Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Estates At The Spectrum

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
STUNNING HOME! This home is located near Val Vista and Germann, and boasts upgrades galore. Plush neutral color carpet in bedrooms, Incredible Gourmet Kitchen upgraded w/Island, Granite Tops, Raised Panel Cherrywood Honey Color Cabinets, Glass tile back splash, Higher endStainless appliances, DUAL OVENS, gas range, pantry, and Large family room with formal dining. It has a Split Huge Master bedroom with elegant master bath, dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and toilet room. Custom ceiling fanst/o. SPACIOUS LAUNDRY ROOM! Backyard made for entertaining, Gourmet BBQ with counter space, brick patio, and putting green, accented with low maintenance trees and shrubs. Park is a stone&#8217;s throw away, close to Award winning schools, GCC,one mile from LOOP202. Close to INTEL, SAN TAN MALL, FASHION SQUARE MALL FOR SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT and FINE DINNING, near the beautiful San Tan Mountains for hiking. YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED! Pets upon approval with $300 non-refundable pet fee + $25 per month. 5%Tax and admin apply $2199 refundable deposit $400 non-refundable fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1274 E Kingbird Dr have any available units?
1274 E Kingbird Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1274 E Kingbird Dr have?
Some of 1274 E Kingbird Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1274 E Kingbird Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1274 E Kingbird Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1274 E Kingbird Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1274 E Kingbird Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1274 E Kingbird Dr offer parking?
No, 1274 E Kingbird Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1274 E Kingbird Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1274 E Kingbird Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1274 E Kingbird Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1274 E Kingbird Dr has a pool.
Does 1274 E Kingbird Dr have accessible units?
No, 1274 E Kingbird Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1274 E Kingbird Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1274 E Kingbird Dr has units with dishwashers.

