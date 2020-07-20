All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1273 S Colonial Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1273 S Colonial Dr
Last updated September 9 2019 at 1:54 PM

1273 S Colonial Dr

1273 South Colonial Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1273 South Colonial Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Lindsay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 10/15/19 This beautifully Updated home coming available FOR ONLY $1,595.

MOVE-IN OCTOBER 15TH or possibly sooner.

ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING IS ALLOWED IN OUR HOMES!

WOW! This awesome UPDATED Lindsay Ranch home is waiting for you and your family. Move-in ready and just minutes to San Tan Mall. Lot's of updates in this beautiful home including NEW Exterior Paint, NEW Interior Paint & NEW Carpets in bedrooms, extra large kitchen with maple cabinets, center island & stainless steel appliances. There is a separate laundry room with washer & dryer & laundry sink in garage. The large family room is just off kitchen & has pot shelves, fire place and sliders leading to good size PRIVATE grassed back yard.

There's tile throughout the main areas with carpet just in the right places. Vaulted ceilings, updated lighting, newer blinds & ceiling fans in every room. Master bedroom is large with walk-in closet and separate tub & shower. The A/C unit and water heater are also newer. Stylish security door, large cool-deck patio with northern facing PRIVATE BACK YARD that over looks city (park like) land with large trees. This home is also Pre-Wired for cable in 4 rooms. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING including schools and new SHOPPING CENTERS.

Please call Terry Marion with Interlink Realty at 602-703-2081 today.

(RLNE547369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1273 S Colonial Dr have any available units?
1273 S Colonial Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1273 S Colonial Dr have?
Some of 1273 S Colonial Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1273 S Colonial Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1273 S Colonial Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1273 S Colonial Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1273 S Colonial Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1273 S Colonial Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1273 S Colonial Dr offers parking.
Does 1273 S Colonial Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1273 S Colonial Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1273 S Colonial Dr have a pool?
No, 1273 S Colonial Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1273 S Colonial Dr have accessible units?
No, 1273 S Colonial Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1273 S Colonial Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1273 S Colonial Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College