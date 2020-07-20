1273 S Colonial Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 10/15/19 This beautifully Updated home coming available FOR ONLY $1,595.



MOVE-IN OCTOBER 15TH or possibly sooner.



ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING IS ALLOWED IN OUR HOMES!



WOW! This awesome UPDATED Lindsay Ranch home is waiting for you and your family. Move-in ready and just minutes to San Tan Mall. Lot's of updates in this beautiful home including NEW Exterior Paint, NEW Interior Paint & NEW Carpets in bedrooms, extra large kitchen with maple cabinets, center island & stainless steel appliances. There is a separate laundry room with washer & dryer & laundry sink in garage. The large family room is just off kitchen & has pot shelves, fire place and sliders leading to good size PRIVATE grassed back yard.



There's tile throughout the main areas with carpet just in the right places. Vaulted ceilings, updated lighting, newer blinds & ceiling fans in every room. Master bedroom is large with walk-in closet and separate tub & shower. The A/C unit and water heater are also newer. Stylish security door, large cool-deck patio with northern facing PRIVATE BACK YARD that over looks city (park like) land with large trees. This home is also Pre-Wired for cable in 4 rooms. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING including schools and new SHOPPING CENTERS.



Please call Terry Marion with Interlink Realty at 602-703-2081 today.



(RLNE547369)