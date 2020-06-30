All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1263 E. Walnut Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1263 E. Walnut Road
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

1263 E. Walnut Road

1263 East Walnut Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1263 East Walnut Road, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Vista Dorada

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1263 E. Walnut Road Available 03/16/20 AVAILABLE 3/16/20!!! - Come and visit this beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home with a gated Pool! This home has plenty of space with 2418 square feet with numerous upgrades throughout. Located off of Val Vista and Queen Creek, it close to many amenities. Boasting a North South exposure, you will surely appreciate its location adjacent to the neighborhood park as seen in the photos. The big open kitchen enjoys all the appliances you will need with a wonderful kitchen island. The bedrooms are wonderfully sized and upstairs secondary bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath. The downstairs also boasts an office area/den upon entering the home. The garage is a 3 car tandem garage with a gas hot water heater. The soft water system is not operational and is not included. Come check out this wonderful home!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE5501478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1263 E. Walnut Road have any available units?
1263 E. Walnut Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1263 E. Walnut Road have?
Some of 1263 E. Walnut Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1263 E. Walnut Road currently offering any rent specials?
1263 E. Walnut Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1263 E. Walnut Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1263 E. Walnut Road is pet friendly.
Does 1263 E. Walnut Road offer parking?
Yes, 1263 E. Walnut Road offers parking.
Does 1263 E. Walnut Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1263 E. Walnut Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1263 E. Walnut Road have a pool?
Yes, 1263 E. Walnut Road has a pool.
Does 1263 E. Walnut Road have accessible units?
No, 1263 E. Walnut Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1263 E. Walnut Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1263 E. Walnut Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College