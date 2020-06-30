Amenities

1263 E. Walnut Road Available 03/16/20 AVAILABLE 3/16/20!!! - Come and visit this beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home with a gated Pool! This home has plenty of space with 2418 square feet with numerous upgrades throughout. Located off of Val Vista and Queen Creek, it close to many amenities. Boasting a North South exposure, you will surely appreciate its location adjacent to the neighborhood park as seen in the photos. The big open kitchen enjoys all the appliances you will need with a wonderful kitchen island. The bedrooms are wonderfully sized and upstairs secondary bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath. The downstairs also boasts an office area/den upon entering the home. The garage is a 3 car tandem garage with a gas hot water heater. The soft water system is not operational and is not included. Come check out this wonderful home!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE5501478)