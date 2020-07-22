1256 E. MINERAL RD.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Gilbert 3 bed 2 bath Home - FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET IN THIS LOVELY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME NEAR THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN GILBERT. SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH SECONDARY FAMILY ROOM. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH OVERSIZE WALK IN CLOSET. ACCESS TO COMMUNITY POOL. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS SPECIAL HOME.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5501063)