Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

1253 E. Birdland Dr.

1253 East Birdland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1253 East Birdland Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Estates At The Spectrum

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
1253 E. Birdland Dr. Available 05/15/19 COMING SOON!!! - This 3 bedroom split floor plan is very spacious and has lots to offer! Starting with the location, conveniently located in the desirable Spectrum community just moments from the San Tan 202 Freeway, Gilbert schools, San Tan Village shopping center for many fantastic shopping, dining and entertainment selections. The home has tile in all the common areas with only carpet in the master and one secondary bedroom. The kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet and counter space and a large eat up island. The great room floor plan offers an open and bright environment. Outside in the private backyard you will enjoy the extensive covered patio, decorative pavers, no maintenance, artificial turf and citrus trees. This home truly will not last long! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* NO PETS ALLOWED! Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4787627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 E. Birdland Dr. have any available units?
1253 E. Birdland Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1253 E. Birdland Dr. have?
Some of 1253 E. Birdland Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 E. Birdland Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1253 E. Birdland Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 E. Birdland Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1253 E. Birdland Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1253 E. Birdland Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1253 E. Birdland Dr. offers parking.
Does 1253 E. Birdland Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1253 E. Birdland Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 E. Birdland Dr. have a pool?
No, 1253 E. Birdland Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1253 E. Birdland Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1253 E. Birdland Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 E. Birdland Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1253 E. Birdland Dr. has units with dishwashers.
