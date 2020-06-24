Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

1253 E. Birdland Dr. Available 05/15/19 COMING SOON!!! - This 3 bedroom split floor plan is very spacious and has lots to offer! Starting with the location, conveniently located in the desirable Spectrum community just moments from the San Tan 202 Freeway, Gilbert schools, San Tan Village shopping center for many fantastic shopping, dining and entertainment selections. The home has tile in all the common areas with only carpet in the master and one secondary bedroom. The kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet and counter space and a large eat up island. The great room floor plan offers an open and bright environment. Outside in the private backyard you will enjoy the extensive covered patio, decorative pavers, no maintenance, artificial turf and citrus trees. This home truly will not last long! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* NO PETS ALLOWED! Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE4787627)