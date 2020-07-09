1246 Benrich Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Spectrum at Val Vista
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Near San Tan Mall Shopping and Restaurants - Beautiful corner lot home is located inside the quiet walls of the Spectrum Community near Val Vista and Williams Field. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with slick black appliances (Washer and Dryer hook-ups only). Over-sized garage with plenty of storage space! Close to freeways and shopping center. Short brisk walk to the community park. New fridge to be installed before move in. Please call and see today before it is too late!
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
Deposit and Fee Structure:
One Time Fees Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older) Security Deposit: $1750 Cleaning Fee: $275 Lease Administration Fee: $195
Monthly Fees Monthly Rent: $1750 Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above) Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (1 cat ONLY allowed)
Click APPLY NOW! Upon approved application the $1750 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5789130)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1246 E. Benrich Drive have any available units?
1246 E. Benrich Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1246 E. Benrich Drive have?
Some of 1246 E. Benrich Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1246 E. Benrich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1246 E. Benrich Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1246 E. Benrich Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1246 E. Benrich Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1246 E. Benrich Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1246 E. Benrich Drive offers parking.
Does 1246 E. Benrich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1246 E. Benrich Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1246 E. Benrich Drive have a pool?
No, 1246 E. Benrich Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1246 E. Benrich Drive have accessible units?
No, 1246 E. Benrich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1246 E. Benrich Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1246 E. Benrich Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)