1246 E. Benrich Drive

Near San Tan Mall Shopping and Restaurants - Beautiful corner lot home is located inside the quiet walls of the Spectrum Community near Val Vista and Williams Field. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with slick black appliances (Washer and Dryer hook-ups only). Over-sized garage with plenty of storage space! Close to freeways and shopping center. Short brisk walk to the community park. New fridge to be installed before move in. Please call and see today before it is too late!



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1750

Cleaning Fee: $275

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1750

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (1 cat ONLY allowed)



Upon approved application the $1750 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Dogs Allowed



