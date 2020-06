Amenities

PENDING APP APPROVAL. Nicely upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the ever popular Islands of Gilbert. Enjoy this super clean home complete with granite counters, upgraded cabinets and appliances, a formal dining room and living room and a family room with a cozy fireplace. Situated on a cul-de-sac street with a large, low maintenance backyard with trees and a garden! Enjoy fishing in the great Islands community in the heart of Gilbert.