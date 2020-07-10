All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1229 N Renee Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1229 N Renee Ave
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:27 PM

1229 N Renee Ave

1229 N Renee Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1229 N Renee Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85206
Superstition Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/82acd89084 ---- A Renters DREAM!!! On the Golf Course!! This incredible home on a golf course lot has been completely remodeled with all the upgrades. The amazing great room floorplan offers soaring 18 foot ceilings, white cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash, fireplace, huge master bedroom on the first floor, wood plank tile flooring, new upgraded carpet, amazing loft with full length walk out deck overlooking the golf course, fresh Paint inside and outside, and so much more. The backyard is a paradise offering a pebble tech pool, built in BBQ grill, huge seating area with outdoor fireplace, built in storage on the side of the home, and the perfect serine golf course right on the other side of you view fence **Rent includes weekly pool service** **Seeking good credit. move in costs $2700 per month plus tax $2700 deposit $250 pet deposit $45 application fee $150 administrative fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 N Renee Ave have any available units?
1229 N Renee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 N Renee Ave have?
Some of 1229 N Renee Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 N Renee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1229 N Renee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 N Renee Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1229 N Renee Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1229 N Renee Ave offer parking?
No, 1229 N Renee Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1229 N Renee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 N Renee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 N Renee Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1229 N Renee Ave has a pool.
Does 1229 N Renee Ave have accessible units?
No, 1229 N Renee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 N Renee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1229 N Renee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College