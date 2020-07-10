1229 N Renee Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/82acd89084 ---- A Renters DREAM!!! On the Golf Course!! This incredible home on a golf course lot has been completely remodeled with all the upgrades. The amazing great room floorplan offers soaring 18 foot ceilings, white cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash, fireplace, huge master bedroom on the first floor, wood plank tile flooring, new upgraded carpet, amazing loft with full length walk out deck overlooking the golf course, fresh Paint inside and outside, and so much more. The backyard is a paradise offering a pebble tech pool, built in BBQ grill, huge seating area with outdoor fireplace, built in storage on the side of the home, and the perfect serine golf course right on the other side of you view fence **Rent includes weekly pool service** **Seeking good credit. move in costs $2700 per month plus tax $2700 deposit $250 pet deposit $45 application fee $150 administrative fee