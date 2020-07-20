1228 East Arrowhead Trail

Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Check out this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Gilbert's Vista Del Oro. Almost 2700 sq. ft single story with a 3 car garage. New paint and carpet. gourmet kitchen with all appliances, double oven, wine cooler, island and breakfast nook. Kitchen open to family room. Separate formal living and dining room. Master bedroom with sitting area. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Professionally landscaped backyard. Large corner lot with RV gate. Rent can be reduced with a 2 year lease. Close to great schools, shopping and easy access to the 202. NO CATS



Contact our leasing department today for more information.



The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:



Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



$45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and $20 per pet per month pet rent will apply



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.