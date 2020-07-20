All apartments in Gilbert
1228 East Arrowhead Trail

1228 East Arrowhead Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1228 East Arrowhead Trail, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Vista Del Oro North

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Gilbert's Vista Del Oro. Almost 2700 sq. ft single story with a 3 car garage. New paint and carpet. gourmet kitchen with all appliances, double oven, wine cooler, island and breakfast nook. Kitchen open to family room. Separate formal living and dining room. Master bedroom with sitting area. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Professionally landscaped backyard. Large corner lot with RV gate. Rent can be reduced with a 2 year lease. Close to great schools, shopping and easy access to the 202. NO CATS

Contact our leasing department today for more information.

The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

$45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and $20 per pet per month pet rent will apply

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 East Arrowhead Trail have any available units?
1228 East Arrowhead Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 East Arrowhead Trail have?
Some of 1228 East Arrowhead Trail's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 East Arrowhead Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1228 East Arrowhead Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 East Arrowhead Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1228 East Arrowhead Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1228 East Arrowhead Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1228 East Arrowhead Trail offers parking.
Does 1228 East Arrowhead Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 East Arrowhead Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 East Arrowhead Trail have a pool?
No, 1228 East Arrowhead Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1228 East Arrowhead Trail have accessible units?
No, 1228 East Arrowhead Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 East Arrowhead Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 East Arrowhead Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

