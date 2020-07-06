All apartments in Gilbert
1206 E BOSTON Street
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

1206 E BOSTON Street

1206 East Boston Street · No Longer Available
Location

1206 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Two story, 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath home with den and loft. Home is located at the end of private street with common area on east side of home. Wood laminate, tile and carpeting. Custom glazed cabinets in kitchen with crown molding and stainless appliances. Half bath, den, family room and kitchen downstairs. Loft, laundry, master bedroom and (2) guest bedrooms upstairs. Bathroom two has double sinks, master bath has double sinks, separate tun and shower and walk in closet.Home is close to 202 San Tan and San Tan Village for shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 E BOSTON Street have any available units?
1206 E BOSTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 E BOSTON Street have?
Some of 1206 E BOSTON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 E BOSTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
1206 E BOSTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 E BOSTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 1206 E BOSTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1206 E BOSTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 1206 E BOSTON Street offers parking.
Does 1206 E BOSTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 E BOSTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 E BOSTON Street have a pool?
No, 1206 E BOSTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 1206 E BOSTON Street have accessible units?
No, 1206 E BOSTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 E BOSTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 E BOSTON Street has units with dishwashers.

