1206 E BOSTON Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Two story, 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath home with den and loft. Home is located at the end of private street with common area on east side of home. Wood laminate, tile and carpeting. Custom glazed cabinets in kitchen with crown molding and stainless appliances. Half bath, den, family room and kitchen downstairs. Loft, laundry, master bedroom and (2) guest bedrooms upstairs. Bathroom two has double sinks, master bath has double sinks, separate tun and shower and walk in closet.Home is close to 202 San Tan and San Tan Village for shopping.