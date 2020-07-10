1152 S. Marie Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets carpet refrigerator

HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 05/31/2020.



4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Large Eat-in Kitchen with lots of Cabinets, Master has 2 Walk-in Closets, 1 Bedroom and Bathroom Downstairs, Loft area, New Carpet & Paint. Large Landscaped Backyard, Golf Course Community, Walking Trails.



Major Crossroads: Greenfield & Warner



Near: Loop 202 Fwy, Greenfield Lakes Golf Course, Crossroads Park, San Tan Mall



Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



Austin Fleck Property Management



