All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1152 S. Marie Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1152 S. Marie Ct.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:54 PM

1152 S. Marie Ct.

1152 South Marie Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1152 South Marie Court, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Greenfield Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 05/31/2020.

4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Large Eat-in Kitchen with lots of Cabinets, Master has 2 Walk-in Closets, 1 Bedroom and Bathroom Downstairs, Loft area, New Carpet & Paint. Large Landscaped Backyard, Golf Course Community, Walking Trails.

Major Crossroads: Greenfield & Warner

Near: Loop 202 Fwy, Greenfield Lakes Golf Course, Crossroads Park, San Tan Mall

Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.
Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1152 S. Marie Ct. have any available units?
1152 S. Marie Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1152 S. Marie Ct. have?
Some of 1152 S. Marie Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1152 S. Marie Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1152 S. Marie Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1152 S. Marie Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1152 S. Marie Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1152 S. Marie Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1152 S. Marie Ct. offers parking.
Does 1152 S. Marie Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1152 S. Marie Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1152 S. Marie Ct. have a pool?
No, 1152 S. Marie Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1152 S. Marie Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1152 S. Marie Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1152 S. Marie Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1152 S. Marie Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College