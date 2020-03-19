All apartments in Gilbert
Location

1148 South Roca Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Neely Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Magnificently maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath all on one level. This home has Den/ Office just off kitchen area, Family Rm, Separate Living room / Dining room area. Master bedroom split floor plan. 12 tile in the right places, Comes with all appliances-Refrigerator-Washer / dryer, Great Gilbert Neighborhood. Close to everything, Movie theatre, Shopping, Hospital, 3 miles either direction form 202 Fwy or Hwy 60. Renter and/or Realtor to verify all information is correct, including but not limited to appliances. If pet is accepted there will be additional rent of $20.00 per pet per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 S Roca Street have any available units?
1148 S Roca Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1148 S Roca Street have?
Some of 1148 S Roca Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 S Roca Street currently offering any rent specials?
1148 S Roca Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 S Roca Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1148 S Roca Street is pet friendly.
Does 1148 S Roca Street offer parking?
Yes, 1148 S Roca Street offers parking.
Does 1148 S Roca Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1148 S Roca Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 S Roca Street have a pool?
No, 1148 S Roca Street does not have a pool.
Does 1148 S Roca Street have accessible units?
No, 1148 S Roca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 S Roca Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1148 S Roca Street has units with dishwashers.
