1148 S Roca Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Magnificently maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath all on one level. This home has Den/ Office just off kitchen area, Family Rm, Separate Living room / Dining room area. Master bedroom split floor plan. 12 tile in the right places, Comes with all appliances-Refrigerator-Washer / dryer, Great Gilbert Neighborhood. Close to everything, Movie theatre, Shopping, Hospital, 3 miles either direction form 202 Fwy or Hwy 60. Renter and/or Realtor to verify all information is correct, including but not limited to appliances. If pet is accepted there will be additional rent of $20.00 per pet per month.