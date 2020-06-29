All apartments in Gilbert
1120 W EDGEWATER Drive

1120 West Edge Water Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1120 West Edge Water Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Consider a have-it-all Gilbert Lifestyle in this New Executive Lease Opportunity... where everything is included! Internet, Cable, Water/Trash, Fully Furnished + beach cruisers & kayaks. 1-6 month lease options! Soak up Sunset Breezes in this Uniquely Themed Indoor-Outdoor Inspired Waterfront Residence. Offering destination lake master plan living in The Islands, Tastefully appointed Kitchen w/upgrades, 2 master suites, great room w/fireplace, community pool, washer/dryer, no yard maintenance & FINALLY the 10/10 Location.. RESIDE AT ONE OF ARIZONA'S MOST DESIRABLE ADDRESSES... WHERE CHANDLER MEETS GILBERT. Nestled between both thriving locations, gain super close access to ALL the new must-have amenities & attractions from all directions. HOT Downtown Gilbert a walk or bike ride away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 W EDGEWATER Drive have any available units?
1120 W EDGEWATER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 W EDGEWATER Drive have?
Some of 1120 W EDGEWATER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 W EDGEWATER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1120 W EDGEWATER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 W EDGEWATER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1120 W EDGEWATER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1120 W EDGEWATER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1120 W EDGEWATER Drive offers parking.
Does 1120 W EDGEWATER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 W EDGEWATER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 W EDGEWATER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1120 W EDGEWATER Drive has a pool.
Does 1120 W EDGEWATER Drive have accessible units?
No, 1120 W EDGEWATER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 W EDGEWATER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 W EDGEWATER Drive has units with dishwashers.

