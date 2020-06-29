1120 W EDGEWATER Drive

Amenities

Consider a have-it-all Gilbert Lifestyle in this New Executive Lease Opportunity... where everything is included! Internet, Cable, Water/Trash, Fully Furnished + beach cruisers & kayaks. 1-6 month lease options! Soak up Sunset Breezes in this Uniquely Themed Indoor-Outdoor Inspired Waterfront Residence. Offering destination lake master plan living in The Islands, Tastefully appointed Kitchen w/upgrades, 2 master suites, great room w/fireplace, community pool, washer/dryer, no yard maintenance & FINALLY the 10/10 Location.. RESIDE AT ONE OF ARIZONA'S MOST DESIRABLE ADDRESSES... WHERE CHANDLER MEETS GILBERT. Nestled between both thriving locations, gain super close access to ALL the new must-have amenities & attractions from all directions. HOT Downtown Gilbert a walk or bike ride away!