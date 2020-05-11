1120 N Val Vista DR - 80

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

The Villages on Val Vista - Very Nice and Single story 2 bedroom 2 bath detached home -Recently updated with Brand new Interior Paint and tile in all the right places. Desirable Corner Lot - Double French Door to Private Patio - Walk in Closets- Close to Golf, Dana Park Shopping and Freeway - Includes Frig and Washer/Dryer - HOA takes care of exterior maintenance. Renters Insurance required and owner listed as additional insured. Monthly administrative fee 1.5% and City of Gilbert rental tax 1.5%. Renters insurance required.Pets would require additional deposits and pet rent on approval.



(RLNE2526774)