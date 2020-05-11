All apartments in Gilbert
1120 N Val Vista DR - 80

1120 N Val Vista Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1120 N Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
The Villages on Val Vista - Very Nice and Single story 2 bedroom 2 bath detached home -Recently updated with Brand new Interior Paint and tile in all the right places. Desirable Corner Lot - Double French Door to Private Patio - Walk in Closets- Close to Golf, Dana Park Shopping and Freeway - Includes Frig and Washer/Dryer - HOA takes care of exterior maintenance. Renters Insurance required and owner listed as additional insured. Monthly administrative fee 1.5% and City of Gilbert rental tax 1.5%. Renters insurance required.Pets would require additional deposits and pet rent on approval.

(RLNE2526774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 N Val Vista DR - 80 have any available units?
1120 N Val Vista DR - 80 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 N Val Vista DR - 80 have?
Some of 1120 N Val Vista DR - 80's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 N Val Vista DR - 80 currently offering any rent specials?
1120 N Val Vista DR - 80 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 N Val Vista DR - 80 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 N Val Vista DR - 80 is pet friendly.
Does 1120 N Val Vista DR - 80 offer parking?
No, 1120 N Val Vista DR - 80 does not offer parking.
Does 1120 N Val Vista DR - 80 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 N Val Vista DR - 80 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 N Val Vista DR - 80 have a pool?
Yes, 1120 N Val Vista DR - 80 has a pool.
Does 1120 N Val Vista DR - 80 have accessible units?
No, 1120 N Val Vista DR - 80 does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 N Val Vista DR - 80 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 N Val Vista DR - 80 does not have units with dishwashers.

