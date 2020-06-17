All apartments in Gilbert
1089 East Euclid Avenue
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:31 PM

1089 East Euclid Avenue

1089 East Euclid Avenue · (480) 696-6776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1089 East Euclid Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Layton Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,349

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
playground
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
volleyball court
Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 baths in the highly desired Layton Lakes community! Opens into the rounded foyer with quick access to the kitchen, garage, downstairs bedroom, dining room/loft (with separate patio entry), and an amazing kitchen! Island is perfect for casual dining, family meals, and presentations! Entertainer's delight with easy access to covered patio, breakfast nook, and great room. Upstairs opens to a great loft. Stunning master bedroom with a private balcony to enjoy those peaceful views! Corner lot with green belt on one side & walking path behind! Relax off your shaded patio in any weather! Layton Lakes boasts multiple playgrounds, lakes, parks, volleyball, and even a kid's splash pad! Great curb appeal leads to an amazing showcase of a home.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1089 East Euclid Avenue have any available units?
1089 East Euclid Avenue has a unit available for $2,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1089 East Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 1089 East Euclid Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1089 East Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1089 East Euclid Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1089 East Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1089 East Euclid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1089 East Euclid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1089 East Euclid Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1089 East Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1089 East Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1089 East Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 1089 East Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1089 East Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1089 East Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1089 East Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1089 East Euclid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
