1089 East Euclid Avenue

Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 baths in the highly desired Layton Lakes community! Opens into the rounded foyer with quick access to the kitchen, garage, downstairs bedroom, dining room/loft (with separate patio entry), and an amazing kitchen! Island is perfect for casual dining, family meals, and presentations! Entertainer's delight with easy access to covered patio, breakfast nook, and great room. Upstairs opens to a great loft. Stunning master bedroom with a private balcony to enjoy those peaceful views! Corner lot with green belt on one side & walking path behind! Relax off your shaded patio in any weather! Layton Lakes boasts multiple playgrounds, lakes, parks, volleyball, and even a kid's splash pad! Great curb appeal leads to an amazing showcase of a home.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



