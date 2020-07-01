Amenities

1088 S Agnes Ln Available 04/01/20 AVAILABLE 4/1/2020!!! - BEAUTIFUL 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located in Cooley Station North. This house features a 20 ft. wall of sliding glass for Arizona indoor/outdoor living. Perfect for extending your house and entertaining a crowd! 20 inch tile, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, 2 tone interior paint, large free standing soaking tub in spacious master bath, walk in closet, paver patio and more! If living easy sounds good to you then this is your new place to call HOME! HOA maintains all front yards, 3 resort style pools, and the massive greenbelts and play areas for children.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



