All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1088 S Agnes Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1088 S Agnes Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

1088 S Agnes Ln

1088 South Agnes Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1088 South Agnes Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1088 S Agnes Ln Available 04/01/20 AVAILABLE 4/1/2020!!! - BEAUTIFUL 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located in Cooley Station North. This house features a 20 ft. wall of sliding glass for Arizona indoor/outdoor living. Perfect for extending your house and entertaining a crowd! 20 inch tile, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, 2 tone interior paint, large free standing soaking tub in spacious master bath, walk in closet, paver patio and more! If living easy sounds good to you then this is your new place to call HOME! HOA maintains all front yards, 3 resort style pools, and the massive greenbelts and play areas for children.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE5628936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1088 S Agnes Ln have any available units?
1088 S Agnes Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1088 S Agnes Ln have?
Some of 1088 S Agnes Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1088 S Agnes Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1088 S Agnes Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1088 S Agnes Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1088 S Agnes Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1088 S Agnes Ln offer parking?
No, 1088 S Agnes Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1088 S Agnes Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1088 S Agnes Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1088 S Agnes Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1088 S Agnes Ln has a pool.
Does 1088 S Agnes Ln have accessible units?
No, 1088 S Agnes Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1088 S Agnes Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1088 S Agnes Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College