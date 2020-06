Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

THIS HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED ALL NEW AND READY TO BECOME YOUR DREAM GREAT AWAY HOME. OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH POOL (PRIVATE) IN A GREAT AREA OF GILBERT OFF COOPER AND GUADALUPE. RENTING MUST BE AT LEAST 30 DAYS LOW SEASON 2300 MAY TO NOV, 3400 DEC TO APRIL NON SMOKINGTpt License 21194224