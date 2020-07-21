All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1040 W JUNIPER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1040 W JUNIPER Avenue
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:00 AM

1040 W JUNIPER Avenue

1040 West Juniper Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1040 West Juniper Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Exceptionally cared for and Newly remodeled. ***landscape front and back,HOA,Tax included in rent,*** Nest thermostat, Exterior painted 7/2016, Interior painted 2019. New Flooring/carpet, New ceiling fans & door handls, new commercial kitchn faucet, Granite in Kitchen, bathrooms, Upgrd fixtures and lighting. Upgrd maple cabs in kitchn. Eat in kit w/breakfast bar. Upgrd tile flooring, pergo flooring. Wired for surround sound, Huge mstr suite, large grassy bkyd w/citrus trees, RV gate w/extra slab for storage. Walk to park & highly rated elementary school. Close to shopping centers and freeways. North/South Exposure. **For dogs, call for approval. **No sign on Property***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 W JUNIPER Avenue have any available units?
1040 W JUNIPER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1040 W JUNIPER Avenue have?
Some of 1040 W JUNIPER Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 W JUNIPER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1040 W JUNIPER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 W JUNIPER Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040 W JUNIPER Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1040 W JUNIPER Avenue offer parking?
No, 1040 W JUNIPER Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1040 W JUNIPER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 W JUNIPER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 W JUNIPER Avenue have a pool?
No, 1040 W JUNIPER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1040 W JUNIPER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1040 W JUNIPER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 W JUNIPER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 W JUNIPER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College