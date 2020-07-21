1040 W JUNIPER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Exceptionally cared for and Newly remodeled. ***landscape front and back,HOA,Tax included in rent,*** Nest thermostat, Exterior painted 7/2016, Interior painted 2019. New Flooring/carpet, New ceiling fans & door handls, new commercial kitchn faucet, Granite in Kitchen, bathrooms, Upgrd fixtures and lighting. Upgrd maple cabs in kitchn. Eat in kit w/breakfast bar. Upgrd tile flooring, pergo flooring. Wired for surround sound, Huge mstr suite, large grassy bkyd w/citrus trees, RV gate w/extra slab for storage. Walk to park & highly rated elementary school. Close to shopping centers and freeways. North/South Exposure. **For dogs, call for approval. **No sign on Property***