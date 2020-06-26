1025 W LAREDO Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

PERFECT LOCATION near community parks, excellent schools, employment corridors, & shopping. SUPER FLOOR PLAN has split bed-bath areas for privacy for extended family or guests. Lots of storage, no wasted space, & 6-C/fans. Living-dining area flows into a casual great room style family room-dining area featuring a dramatic corner stone fireplace. Beautiful breakfront storage wall in family room plus huge entertainment wall ''niche'' which has a 75 in TV mounted. Spacious kitchen counter space (corian), 42'' cherry cabinets, kitchen island, walk-in pantry, & double built-in ovens along with a quiet Bosch dishwasher.New Fridge,Front load washer ,Dryer .Family room opens to a large covered patio with pebble-tec style pool & wide side yards. EZ entertaining & comfortable living. Welcome home! Fully Furnished! New Plush carpet with memory foam padding, new french door refrigerator, and New Flooring throughout! Master bath is fully updated, New Garage cabinets, Water Softener and reverse osmosis, plus much more! Available for $4200 a month, please call for details.