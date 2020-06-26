All apartments in Gilbert
1025 W LAREDO Avenue
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

1025 W LAREDO Avenue

1025 West Laredo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1025 West Laredo Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
PERFECT LOCATION near community parks, excellent schools, employment corridors, & shopping. SUPER FLOOR PLAN has split bed-bath areas for privacy for extended family or guests. Lots of storage, no wasted space, & 6-C/fans. Living-dining area flows into a casual great room style family room-dining area featuring a dramatic corner stone fireplace. Beautiful breakfront storage wall in family room plus huge entertainment wall ''niche'' which has a 75 in TV mounted. Spacious kitchen counter space (corian), 42'' cherry cabinets, kitchen island, walk-in pantry, & double built-in ovens along with a quiet Bosch dishwasher.New Fridge,Front load washer ,Dryer .Family room opens to a large covered patio with pebble-tec style pool & wide side yards. EZ entertaining & comfortable living. Welcome home! Fully Furnished! New Plush carpet with memory foam padding, new french door refrigerator, and New Flooring throughout! Master bath is fully updated, New Garage cabinets, Water Softener and reverse osmosis, plus much more! Available for $4200 a month, please call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 W LAREDO Avenue have any available units?
1025 W LAREDO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 W LAREDO Avenue have?
Some of 1025 W LAREDO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 W LAREDO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1025 W LAREDO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 W LAREDO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1025 W LAREDO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1025 W LAREDO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1025 W LAREDO Avenue offers parking.
Does 1025 W LAREDO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 W LAREDO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 W LAREDO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1025 W LAREDO Avenue has a pool.
Does 1025 W LAREDO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1025 W LAREDO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 W LAREDO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 W LAREDO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
