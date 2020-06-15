101 North Oak Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

#A Available 09/01/20 We are happy to offer this 1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom unit with a nice and open floor plan, located at 5 minutes walk from the Heritage District in downtown Gilbert. It has an open kitchen design to give you plenty of room to cook. Deep double well sinks with granite counter tops, white shaker cabinets with modern designer lighting, new ceramic flooring, stainless steel appliances, European design washer & dryer and a remodeled bathroom. This remodeled apartment has a back door access to a private patio.



Downtown Gilbert is known by the locals as the Heritage District. Were pretty proud of the 26 restaurants that were added in just the last 5 years, adding some of the top restaurants in the metro Phoenix food scene to best of Gilberts locally grown creations. The district also features the Hale Theater with Broadway shows, the Gilbert Farmers Market every Saturday and the Art Walk on the first and third Saturdays when the weather is nothing short of amazing (Oct-March). Youll find a family-friendly environment, a vibrant nightlife, and a plethora of pet-friendly restaurant options with ample patio space. And when you want to explore using pedal power, Gilberts 135-mile bike path system connects the Heritage District to parks and attractions throughout town.



This complex does not have high turn over, so when a unit becomes available, you want to seize the opportunity.



I look forward to meeting you!!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/101-n-oak-st-gilbert-az-85233-usa-unit-a/4199eae5-3b38-4408-83df-5df1b0618580



