101 North Oak Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

101 North Oak Street

101 North Oak Street · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 North Oak Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Heritage District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit #A · Avail. Sep 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
#A Available 09/01/20 We are happy to offer this 1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom unit with a nice and open floor plan, located at 5 minutes walk from the Heritage District in downtown Gilbert. It has an open kitchen design to give you plenty of room to cook. Deep double well sinks with granite counter tops, white shaker cabinets with modern designer lighting, new ceramic flooring, stainless steel appliances, European design washer & dryer and a remodeled bathroom. This remodeled apartment has a back door access to a private patio.

Downtown Gilbert is known by the locals as the Heritage District. Were pretty proud of the 26 restaurants that were added in just the last 5 years, adding some of the top restaurants in the metro Phoenix food scene to best of Gilberts locally grown creations. The district also features the Hale Theater with Broadway shows, the Gilbert Farmers Market every Saturday and the Art Walk on the first and third Saturdays when the weather is nothing short of amazing (Oct-March). Youll find a family-friendly environment, a vibrant nightlife, and a plethora of pet-friendly restaurant options with ample patio space. And when you want to explore using pedal power, Gilberts 135-mile bike path system connects the Heritage District to parks and attractions throughout town.

This complex does not have high turn over, so when a unit becomes available, you want to seize the opportunity.

I look forward to meeting you!!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/101-n-oak-st-gilbert-az-85233-usa-unit-a/4199eae5-3b38-4408-83df-5df1b0618580

(RLNE5824376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

