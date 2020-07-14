Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub media room yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ParcLand Crossing puts you just minutes from the blend of dining, movies, shopping and recreation at Chandler Fashion Center, the San Marcos Golf Course and Tumbleweed Park. With the San Tan 202 making your daily commute simple, you're also close to major employers including Wells Fargo, Intel, Chandler Regional Medical Center, and Microchip Technology. What better setting for a gated community with a swimming pool, spa and poolside cabanas...enhanced by lush desert landscaping and a picnic area with barbecue grills. Take advantage of the resident business center and 24/7 fitness facility with individual workout stations, TVs and a yoga room. Meet new friends in the cyber cafe, or the clubhouse with a social lounge and pool table. At home you'll appreciate the decorator touches including granite kitchen countertops, a stainless steel double sink and black-on-black appliances. Enjoy your own washer and dryer, nine-foot ceilings with fans, and spacious walk-in closets. Plus, choose options like a private detached or attached garage, laundry room, and Roman soaking tub to make life relaxing.