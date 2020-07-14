All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like Parcland Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
Parcland Crossing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:01 AM

Parcland Crossing

800 W Willis Rd · (480) 360-6409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

800 W Willis Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2066 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,113

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit 2108 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,118

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit 2140 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2088 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,314

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

Unit 2102 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

Unit 3027 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,419

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3053 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,809

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parcland Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ParcLand Crossing puts you just minutes from the blend of dining, movies, shopping and recreation at Chandler Fashion Center, the San Marcos Golf Course and Tumbleweed Park. With the San Tan 202 making your daily commute simple, you're also close to major employers including Wells Fargo, Intel, Chandler Regional Medical Center, and Microchip Technology. What better setting for a gated community with a swimming pool, spa and poolside cabanas...enhanced by lush desert landscaping and a picnic area with barbecue grills. Take advantage of the resident business center and 24/7 fitness facility with individual workout stations, TVs and a yoga room. Meet new friends in the cyber cafe, or the clubhouse with a social lounge and pool table. At home you'll appreciate the decorator touches including granite kitchen countertops, a stainless steel double sink and black-on-black appliances. Enjoy your own washer and dryer, nine-foot ceilings with fans, and spacious walk-in closets. Plus, choose options like a private detached or attached garage, laundry room, and Roman soaking tub to make life relaxing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parcland Crossing have any available units?
Parcland Crossing has 15 units available starting at $1,113 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does Parcland Crossing have?
Some of Parcland Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parcland Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Parcland Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parcland Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Parcland Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Parcland Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Parcland Crossing offers parking.
Does Parcland Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parcland Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parcland Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Parcland Crossing has a pool.
Does Parcland Crossing have accessible units?
No, Parcland Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Parcland Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parcland Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Parcland Crossing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity