907 E Whitten St

Amenities
This Single Story 3-Bedroom 2 bath Home is located in Chandler at Pecos and McQueen in Monterey Point. With 1208 s.f. of living space you will find a large living room, eat in kitchen with island and a walk in pantry. Newly repainted inside and out this home is ready to go. It has new carpet and new tile in both bathrooms too! Master bedroom has a walk in closet and master bath with dual vanity. Other amenities include ceiling fans, 2 car garage, full size washer and dryer, and new AC Front and back yards fully landscaped. Grass in front, gravel back yard with covered patio. Close to schools, shopping, loop 202 and 100. Hurry this one will go fast!! 5% tax and admin shall be added to monthly rental rate. $1350 deposit + $400 non-refundable deposit required. Pets upon approval only with $300 non-refundable fee +$25 per month. 2-year lease