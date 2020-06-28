All apartments in Chandler
907 E Whitten St
907 E Whitten St

907 East Whitten Street · No Longer Available
907 East Whitten Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Monterey Point II

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This Single Story 3-Bedroom 2 bath Home is located in Chandler at Pecos and McQueen in Monterey Point. With 1208 s.f. of living space you will find a large living room, eat in kitchen with island and a walk in pantry. Newly repainted inside and out this home is ready to go. It has new carpet and new tile in both bathrooms too! Master bedroom has a walk in closet and master bath with dual vanity. Other amenities include ceiling fans, 2 car garage, full size washer and dryer, and new AC Front and back yards fully landscaped. Grass in front, gravel back yard with covered patio. Close to schools, shopping, loop 202 and 100. Hurry this one will go fast!! 5% tax and admin shall be added to monthly rental rate. $1350 deposit + $400 non-refundable deposit required. Pets upon approval only with $300 non-refundable fee +$25 per month. 2-year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 E Whitten St have any available units?
907 E Whitten St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 E Whitten St have?
Some of 907 E Whitten St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 E Whitten St currently offering any rent specials?
907 E Whitten St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 E Whitten St pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 E Whitten St is pet friendly.
Does 907 E Whitten St offer parking?
Yes, 907 E Whitten St offers parking.
Does 907 E Whitten St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 E Whitten St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 E Whitten St have a pool?
No, 907 E Whitten St does not have a pool.
Does 907 E Whitten St have accessible units?
No, 907 E Whitten St does not have accessible units.
Does 907 E Whitten St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 E Whitten St has units with dishwashers.
