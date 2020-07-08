870 S. Palm Lane #51

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool

BEAUTIFULLY SINGLE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM HOME IN CHANDLER - This lovely patio home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, private side courtyard with storage, neutral colors and has carpet carpet in all bedrooms, and tile throughout the remaining areas of house. Home has black appliances with side by side refrigerator, smooth top stove, microwave, dishwasher and laundry room with washer and dryer. Parking spaces right in front of the home, close to shopping restaurants and near the freeway. Truly a must see,don't miss out.. Please call Pati with questions 602-339-1440



(RLNE2987434)