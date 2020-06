Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

ALL NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT AND NEW CARPET!!!! Cute and clean single level home on a cul-de-sac street located in the heart of Chandler. Large family room with vaulted ceilings and plant shelves. Roomy eat-in kitchen with a light and bright floor plan. North and south exposure, to keep the house a bit cooler. Nice size bedrooms! Backyard has fruit trees and a shaded patio for relaxing. Washer/dryer/fridge included. Pets will be considered on an individual basis. The home is tenant occupied, and not available to view until June 1st. Accepting applications for consideration now. No application fee at this time. Credit will only be run if application is accepted. That is when the $45 fee for EACH adult will be needed.