839 E Jacob St

Amenities

granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities

AVAILABLE 5/15/2020!!! - TWO YEAR LEASE! BEAUTIFUL HOME FEATURES 42'' MAPLE CABINETS WITH CROWN MOLDING, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS WITH UNDERMOUNTED SINK, SEPERATE TUB AND SHOWER AT MASTER BATH, RO AND SOFT WATER LOOP INCLUDED, 18X18'' TILE IN KITCHEN, UTILITY ROOM, & BATHROOMS!! THIS IS A MUST SEE! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* NO PETS! Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE4408237)