735 N Tangerine Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

735 N Tangerine Dr

735 North Tangerine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

735 North Tangerine Drive, Chandler, AZ 85226
Joshua Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Great location in west Chandler, convenient to freeways, Intel, shopping, huge Desert Breeze park. Wonderful well-maintained neighborhood. Large elbow lot, one of largest in the subdivision with huge backyard fully landscaped and shady. Large kitchen with lots of oak cabinets. Split floor plan with two master bedrooms. Large master suite with garden tub and atrium view. Two sets of french doors, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, 2 car garage. Refreshing blue community pool and spa just steps away! Don't miss this home! No Cats! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 N Tangerine Dr have any available units?
735 N Tangerine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 N Tangerine Dr have?
Some of 735 N Tangerine Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 N Tangerine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
735 N Tangerine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 N Tangerine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 735 N Tangerine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 735 N Tangerine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 735 N Tangerine Dr offers parking.
Does 735 N Tangerine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 N Tangerine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 N Tangerine Dr have a pool?
Yes, 735 N Tangerine Dr has a pool.
Does 735 N Tangerine Dr have accessible units?
No, 735 N Tangerine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 735 N Tangerine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 735 N Tangerine Dr has units with dishwashers.
