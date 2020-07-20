735 N Tangerine Dr

Amenities
Great location in west Chandler, convenient to freeways, Intel, shopping, huge Desert Breeze park. Wonderful well-maintained neighborhood. Large elbow lot, one of largest in the subdivision with huge backyard fully landscaped and shady. Large kitchen with lots of oak cabinets. Split floor plan with two master bedrooms. Large master suite with garden tub and atrium view. Two sets of french doors, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, 2 car garage. Refreshing blue community pool and spa just steps away! Don't miss this home! No Cats! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in.