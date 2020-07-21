7032 W CARTER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

wow! absolutely stunning brand new tri level chandler 2/2.5 house with premium corner unit, all new tile floors, high end berber carpeting, updated fresh custom interior paint, granite counters, updated kitchen, private secluded patios, 2 car extended tandem garage, private backyard, gated, community pool and gym, mountain views, perfect opportunity for corporate housing, job relocation, insurance housing, new builds all with long term furnished rental options, great location and more!* visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*