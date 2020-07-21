All apartments in Chandler
7032 W CARTER DRIVE
Last updated July 5 2019 at 7:35 AM

7032 W CARTER DRIVE

7032 W Carter Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7032 W Carter Dr, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
wow! absolutely stunning brand new tri level chandler 2/2.5 house with premium corner unit, all new tile floors, high end berber carpeting, updated fresh custom interior paint, granite counters, updated kitchen, private secluded patios, 2 car extended tandem garage, private backyard, gated, community pool and gym, mountain views, perfect opportunity for corporate housing, job relocation, insurance housing, new builds all with long term furnished rental options, great location and more!* visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7032 W CARTER DRIVE have any available units?
7032 W CARTER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 7032 W CARTER DRIVE have?
Some of 7032 W CARTER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7032 W CARTER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7032 W CARTER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7032 W CARTER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7032 W CARTER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7032 W CARTER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7032 W CARTER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7032 W CARTER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7032 W CARTER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7032 W CARTER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7032 W CARTER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7032 W CARTER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7032 W CARTER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7032 W CARTER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7032 W CARTER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
