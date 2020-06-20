7028 West Stardust Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

Astonishing 3 bed 3.5 bath Chandler home with so much to offer! This home is truly a renters paradise with the amenities available and the modern features throughout. Everything about this home flows effortlessly together, from the laminate flooring, breakfast bar, white cabinetry to the beautiful wraparound patio views of the city. The kitchen and living areas are on the second level of home which makes it extremely unique! You will also have a separate bed and bath on first level, with remaining bedrooms and bathrooms on 3rd level. The amenities include a community resort style pool with cabanas and a well kept fitness center.



One small pet allowed.



Washer, dryer and refrigerator included!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix



