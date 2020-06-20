All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:41 PM

7028 West Stardust Drive

7028 West Stardust Drive · (480) 351-3855
Location

7028 West Stardust Drive, Chandler, AZ 85226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2066 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Astonishing 3 bed 3.5 bath Chandler home with so much to offer! This home is truly a renters paradise with the amenities available and the modern features throughout. Everything about this home flows effortlessly together, from the laminate flooring, breakfast bar, white cabinetry to the beautiful wraparound patio views of the city. The kitchen and living areas are on the second level of home which makes it extremely unique! You will also have a separate bed and bath on first level, with remaining bedrooms and bathrooms on 3rd level. The amenities include a community resort style pool with cabanas and a well kept fitness center.

One small pet allowed.

Washer, dryer and refrigerator included!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7028 West Stardust Drive have any available units?
7028 West Stardust Drive has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 7028 West Stardust Drive have?
Some of 7028 West Stardust Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7028 West Stardust Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7028 West Stardust Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7028 West Stardust Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7028 West Stardust Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7028 West Stardust Drive offer parking?
No, 7028 West Stardust Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7028 West Stardust Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7028 West Stardust Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7028 West Stardust Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7028 West Stardust Drive has a pool.
Does 7028 West Stardust Drive have accessible units?
No, 7028 West Stardust Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7028 West Stardust Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7028 West Stardust Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
