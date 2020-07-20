All apartments in Chandler
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:19 AM

700 N. Colorado St.

700 North Colorado Street · No Longer Available
Location

700 North Colorado Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Lundquist Manor

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
700 N. Colorado St. Available 07/15/19 AVAILABLE 7/15/19!!! - Don't miss this wonderfully maintained 3 bed/ 2 bath in Chandler. This property features a large corner lot with mature landscaping. The upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, gorgeous backsplash, and a peninsula. Tile in all the right areas. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE2661047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 N. Colorado St. have any available units?
700 N. Colorado St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 700 N. Colorado St. currently offering any rent specials?
700 N. Colorado St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 N. Colorado St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 N. Colorado St. is pet friendly.
Does 700 N. Colorado St. offer parking?
No, 700 N. Colorado St. does not offer parking.
Does 700 N. Colorado St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 N. Colorado St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 N. Colorado St. have a pool?
No, 700 N. Colorado St. does not have a pool.
Does 700 N. Colorado St. have accessible units?
No, 700 N. Colorado St. does not have accessible units.
Does 700 N. Colorado St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 N. Colorado St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 N. Colorado St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 N. Colorado St. does not have units with air conditioning.
