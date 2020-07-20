Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

700 N. Colorado St. Available 07/15/19 AVAILABLE 7/15/19!!! - Don't miss this wonderfully maintained 3 bed/ 2 bath in Chandler. This property features a large corner lot with mature landscaping. The upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, gorgeous backsplash, and a peninsula. Tile in all the right areas. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE2661047)