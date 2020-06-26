All apartments in Chandler
6844 W. Harrison St

6844 West Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

6844 West Harrison Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Tired of rundown Rentals? Ready for one that is really sharp? Beautiful, Clean single level with newer Paint, Carpet, Blinds and Stainless-Steel Appliances Highly desirable neighborhood of Chandler Crossing! 3 bedroom/2 bath great room floor plan provides comfortable living space. Fireplace with a decorative built-in niche. Nice bright kitchen with a large window looking out to the front. Desert landscape, covered brick patio for great outdoor entertaining. Premier location with nearby shopping, popular restaurants, and award-winning Kyrene schools. Easy freeway access to the I-10. Super Clean and Ready to go! Home has not had any pets since re-paint and new carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6844 W. Harrison St have any available units?
6844 W. Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6844 W. Harrison St have?
Some of 6844 W. Harrison St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6844 W. Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
6844 W. Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6844 W. Harrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6844 W. Harrison St is pet friendly.
Does 6844 W. Harrison St offer parking?
Yes, 6844 W. Harrison St offers parking.
Does 6844 W. Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6844 W. Harrison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6844 W. Harrison St have a pool?
No, 6844 W. Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 6844 W. Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 6844 W. Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 6844 W. Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6844 W. Harrison St has units with dishwashers.
