6844 W. Harrison St

Amenities
Tired of rundown Rentals? Ready for one that is really sharp? Beautiful, Clean single level with newer Paint, Carpet, Blinds and Stainless-Steel Appliances Highly desirable neighborhood of Chandler Crossing! 3 bedroom/2 bath great room floor plan provides comfortable living space. Fireplace with a decorative built-in niche. Nice bright kitchen with a large window looking out to the front. Desert landscape, covered brick patio for great outdoor entertaining. Premier location with nearby shopping, popular restaurants, and award-winning Kyrene schools. Easy freeway access to the I-10. Super Clean and Ready to go! Home has not had any pets since re-paint and new carpet.