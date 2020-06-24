All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 606 S RIO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
606 S RIO Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:25 PM

606 S RIO Drive

606 South Rio Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

606 South Rio Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
Chandler Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Home in Landing at Chandler Ranch! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Home has it all. Community Park with Water Features and Community Pool with Jacuzzi. Gourmet Kitchen has Corian Countertops, Breakfast Nook with Bay Window, Side by Side Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Stainless Accessories. Wood Blinds, and Neutral Paint throughout. Tiled Bathroom Showers, Washer and Dryer Included, Built in Garage Cabinets, Sunscreens, Ceiling Fans, and Easy to Care Backyard with Astro Turf. Property will not last.....Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 S RIO Drive have any available units?
606 S RIO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 S RIO Drive have?
Some of 606 S RIO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 S RIO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
606 S RIO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 S RIO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 606 S RIO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 606 S RIO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 606 S RIO Drive offers parking.
Does 606 S RIO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 S RIO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 S RIO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 606 S RIO Drive has a pool.
Does 606 S RIO Drive have accessible units?
No, 606 S RIO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 606 S RIO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 S RIO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way
Chandler, AZ 85248
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College