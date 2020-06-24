606 S RIO Drive

Amenities

Great Home in Landing at Chandler Ranch! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Home has it all. Community Park with Water Features and Community Pool with Jacuzzi. Gourmet Kitchen has Corian Countertops, Breakfast Nook with Bay Window, Side by Side Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Stainless Accessories. Wood Blinds, and Neutral Paint throughout. Tiled Bathroom Showers, Washer and Dryer Included, Built in Garage Cabinets, Sunscreens, Ceiling Fans, and Easy to Care Backyard with Astro Turf. Property will not last.....Hurry!