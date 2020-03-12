5451 West Jupiter Way

Amenities

Super cute 3 bedroom home in great Chandler location. Eat in kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, spacious family room with vaulted ceilings & built in media niche. Ceiling fans & nice blinds throughout. Split master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet & full master bath. Inside laundry room. Relaxing backyard with covered patio, additional pavers, mature citrus tree and grassy area. Conveniently located near new 202, restaurants and shopping. Chandler school district. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* NO PETS!!! Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 8/16/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.