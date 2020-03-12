All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 5451 West Jupiter Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
5451 West Jupiter Way
Last updated August 15 2019 at 5:05 PM

5451 West Jupiter Way

5451 West Jupiter Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5451 West Jupiter Way, Chandler, AZ 85226
Driftwood Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super cute 3 bedroom home in great Chandler location. Eat in kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, spacious family room with vaulted ceilings & built in media niche. Ceiling fans & nice blinds throughout. Split master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet & full master bath. Inside laundry room. Relaxing backyard with covered patio, additional pavers, mature citrus tree and grassy area. Conveniently located near new 202, restaurants and shopping. Chandler school district. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* NO PETS!!! Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 8/16/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5451 West Jupiter Way have any available units?
5451 West Jupiter Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5451 West Jupiter Way have?
Some of 5451 West Jupiter Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5451 West Jupiter Way currently offering any rent specials?
5451 West Jupiter Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5451 West Jupiter Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5451 West Jupiter Way is pet friendly.
Does 5451 West Jupiter Way offer parking?
No, 5451 West Jupiter Way does not offer parking.
Does 5451 West Jupiter Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5451 West Jupiter Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5451 West Jupiter Way have a pool?
No, 5451 West Jupiter Way does not have a pool.
Does 5451 West Jupiter Way have accessible units?
No, 5451 West Jupiter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5451 West Jupiter Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5451 West Jupiter Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College