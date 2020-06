Amenities

This Chandler home is close to grocery stores, Chandler mall, parks, with easy access to freeways. Walking distance to Kyrene de las Palomas elementary school and Kyrene del Pueblo middle school. This home features an open floor plan. The kitchen has an island, pantry and black appliances. Large master with double sinks and walk in closet. Tile in all high traffic areas. Easy maintenance yards. Great neighborhood.