5199 S AMETHYST PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

wow! absolutely gorgeous highly upgraded chandler 4/2.5 house with custom tile flooring, updated paint, like new carpet, gourmet chef kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, split master with huge walk in closet, 3 car garage, over sized backyard with custom children playground, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*