All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 5199 S AMETHYST PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
5199 S AMETHYST PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5199 S AMETHYST PLACE

5199 South Amethyst Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5199 South Amethyst Place, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
wow! absolutely gorgeous highly upgraded chandler 4/2.5 house with custom tile flooring, updated paint, like new carpet, gourmet chef kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, split master with huge walk in closet, 3 car garage, over sized backyard with custom children playground, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5199 S AMETHYST PLACE have any available units?
5199 S AMETHYST PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5199 S AMETHYST PLACE have?
Some of 5199 S AMETHYST PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5199 S AMETHYST PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5199 S AMETHYST PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5199 S AMETHYST PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5199 S AMETHYST PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 5199 S AMETHYST PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5199 S AMETHYST PLACE offers parking.
Does 5199 S AMETHYST PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5199 S AMETHYST PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5199 S AMETHYST PLACE have a pool?
No, 5199 S AMETHYST PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5199 S AMETHYST PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5199 S AMETHYST PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5199 S AMETHYST PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5199 S AMETHYST PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College