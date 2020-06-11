5141 W SHANNON Street

Amenities

NO PETS!Major Renovation!!!.All New Stainless Appliances (Dish Washer/Stove/Refrigerator),New Wood Flooring, New Nature Travertine Stone for kitchen/bathrooms/laundry,New Vanity in Guest Bathroom. Branch Wood Blinds in all rooms.CORNER HOME! GREAT FLOOR PLAN! Don't miss this rare and absolute charming single story CORNER home with N/S exposure in desirable Harmon Ranch & Kyrene school district. Fabulous location near Intel, I10 and Loop 202. Home features 10' ceilings, Kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar and pantry. 3 Bedrooms & 2 full Baths, with master feature double sinks and separate massage tub and shower, with recently upgraded granite counter. Please call 682-253-2303 or email ming2.xu@gmail.com before apply through https://www.mysmartmove.com/