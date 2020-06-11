All apartments in Chandler
5141 W SHANNON Street
Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:49 PM

5141 W SHANNON Street

5141 West Shannon Street · No Longer Available
Location

5141 West Shannon Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Harmon Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
NO PETS!Major Renovation!!!.All New Stainless Appliances (Dish Washer/Stove/Refrigerator),New Wood Flooring, New Nature Travertine Stone for kitchen/bathrooms/laundry,New Vanity in Guest Bathroom. Branch Wood Blinds in all rooms.CORNER HOME! GREAT FLOOR PLAN! Don't miss this rare and absolute charming single story CORNER home with N/S exposure in desirable Harmon Ranch & Kyrene school district. Fabulous location near Intel, I10 and Loop 202. Home features 10' ceilings, Kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar and pantry. 3 Bedrooms & 2 full Baths, with master feature double sinks and separate massage tub and shower, with recently upgraded granite counter. Please call 682-253-2303 or email ming2.xu@gmail.com before apply through https://www.mysmartmove.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5141 W SHANNON Street have any available units?
5141 W SHANNON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5141 W SHANNON Street have?
Some of 5141 W SHANNON Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5141 W SHANNON Street currently offering any rent specials?
5141 W SHANNON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5141 W SHANNON Street pet-friendly?
No, 5141 W SHANNON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 5141 W SHANNON Street offer parking?
Yes, 5141 W SHANNON Street offers parking.
Does 5141 W SHANNON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5141 W SHANNON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5141 W SHANNON Street have a pool?
No, 5141 W SHANNON Street does not have a pool.
Does 5141 W SHANNON Street have accessible units?
No, 5141 W SHANNON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5141 W SHANNON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5141 W SHANNON Street has units with dishwashers.
