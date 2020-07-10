Rent Calculator
5102 W Buffalo St
Location
5102 W Buffalo St, Chandler, AZ 85226
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely floor plan, dramatic vaults, 4 ample sized bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Near it all; major employers, parks, shopping, schools, 101, I-10, 202, list goes on ... Highly coveted location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5102 W Buffalo St have any available units?
5102 W Buffalo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5102 W Buffalo St have?
Some of 5102 W Buffalo St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5102 W Buffalo St currently offering any rent specials?
5102 W Buffalo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 W Buffalo St pet-friendly?
No, 5102 W Buffalo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 5102 W Buffalo St offer parking?
Yes, 5102 W Buffalo St offers parking.
Does 5102 W Buffalo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5102 W Buffalo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 W Buffalo St have a pool?
No, 5102 W Buffalo St does not have a pool.
Does 5102 W Buffalo St have accessible units?
No, 5102 W Buffalo St does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 W Buffalo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5102 W Buffalo St has units with dishwashers.
