Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:01 PM

5093 W Geronimo

5093 West Geronimo Street · No Longer Available
Location

5093 West Geronimo Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Twelve Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d88b019027 ----
*Occupied, available to be viewed beginning April 8th

One level, single family home features:
.Tile floor entry
.Living room w/ vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and plant shelves
.Family room w/ vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan
.Formal dining room w/ vaulted ceiling
.Kitchen w/ tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, pantry closet and Island counter
.Master bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, ceiling fan and plant shelves
.Master bathroom w/ vaulted ceiling, bathtub, separate shower and double sinks
.All bedrooms feature ceiling fan
.Two car garage with auto-opener
.Grass/desert front and back yard; backyard has covered patio and a block fence

1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

*Security Deposits
.$1150.00 Refundable
.$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee

*Please be sure to review the listing information and lease term before viewing the home and submitting a rental application as security deposit is non-refundable once paid. Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5093 W Geronimo have any available units?
5093 W Geronimo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5093 W Geronimo have?
Some of 5093 W Geronimo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5093 W Geronimo currently offering any rent specials?
5093 W Geronimo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5093 W Geronimo pet-friendly?
Yes, 5093 W Geronimo is pet friendly.
Does 5093 W Geronimo offer parking?
Yes, 5093 W Geronimo offers parking.
Does 5093 W Geronimo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5093 W Geronimo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5093 W Geronimo have a pool?
No, 5093 W Geronimo does not have a pool.
Does 5093 W Geronimo have accessible units?
No, 5093 W Geronimo does not have accessible units.
Does 5093 W Geronimo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5093 W Geronimo has units with dishwashers.

