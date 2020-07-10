5093 W Geronimo

Amenities
*Occupied, available to be viewed beginning April 8th
One level, single family home features:
.Tile floor entry
.Living room w/ vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and plant shelves
.Family room w/ vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan
.Formal dining room w/ vaulted ceiling
.Kitchen w/ tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, pantry closet and Island counter
.Master bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, ceiling fan and plant shelves
.Master bathroom w/ vaulted ceiling, bathtub, separate shower and double sinks
.All bedrooms feature ceiling fan
.Two car garage with auto-opener
.Grass/desert front and back yard; backyard has covered patio and a block fence
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.
*Security Deposits
.$1150.00 Refundable
.$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee
*Please be sure to review the listing information and lease term before viewing the home and submitting a rental application as security deposit is non-refundable once paid. Thank you